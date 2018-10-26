Dohn raises record amount for Matthews House

FORT COLLINS — Dohn Construction Inc. raised more than $24,500 at its eighth annual charity golf tournament held in late September, the largest amount so far.

This year’s tournament raised money for The Matthews House, a Fort Collins-based nonprofit that helps young adults and families in transition on the road to self-sufficiency.

Dohn raises funds for a different local charity each year. Staff members participated in two rounds of voting to narrow down a list of 10 charities to four, before finally choosing The Matthews House.