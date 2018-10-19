Schwarzenegger, Hickenlooper join to terminate gerrymandering

DENVER — Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is joining Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Saturday to “terminate gerrymandering” and throw their support behind Amendments Y and Z.

The rally and tailgate will feature free food and beverages, carnival games and fun while educating voters about voting yes on Y and Z.

The event goes from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the University of Denver Campus Green, on the south side of Asbury Avenue between University and South High Street. Parking will be limited.

The event is free and open to any one who RSVPs at fairmapscolorado.com/terminate.

The event is hosted by Fair Maps Colorado, a nonpartisan group behind the two amendments.