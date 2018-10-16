CU, B Lab partnership aims to foster corporate responsibility

BOULDER — The University of Colorado’s Center for Ethics and Social Responsibility is partnering with B Lab, a nonprofit group that helps companies assess their social and environmental impacts, according to a university news release.

B Lab administers the B Impact Assessment, which is used to certify that companies meet the rigorous standards required to become a B Corp.

As part of the new partnership, the CESR will help B Lab map the assessment to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to address global challenges such as poverty, inequality and environmental degradation, the release said.

“This partnership with B Lab will create a tool to help companies positively impact some of the world’s biggest problems,” CESR executive director Mark Meaney said in a prepared statement. “We cannot accomplish the ambitious aims of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals without business.”

CESR will be mapping the B Impact Assessment questions to the SDGs through December. B Lab will then incorporate the mapping into the B Impact Assessment and develop an impact management platform module scheduled for launch at the beginning of 2020.