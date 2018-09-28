Shareholders approve Guaranty Bancorp acquisition

DENVER — Guaranty Bancorp stockholders have approved a $1-billion acquisition by Independent Bank Group Inc., according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission document filed this week.

Denver-based Guaranty has more than 30 branches in Colorado, with locations in Berthoud, Boulder, Denver, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland. Independent operates throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas of Texas, along with operations along Colorado’s Front Range after its April 2017 acquisition of 18 Northstar Bank locations.

In addition to approving the acquisition, Guaranty stockholders approved a golden parachute compensation package totaling more than $14.2 million for five Guaranty Bancorp executives.

Those executives are Paul Taylor, Christopher Treece, Michael Hobbs, Cathy Goss and Anthony Pizzichini.