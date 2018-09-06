Foothills United Way hosts Day of Caring

BOULDER — Foothills United Way will implement its 24th annual communitywide volunteer event on Friday.

The event will benefit Boulder and Broomfield counties and will be from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at sites around the counties.

Day of Caring is expected to generate 4,400 volunteer hours and provide more than $117,000 in value to Boulder and Broomfield counties. The event is celebrated in honor of the Sept. 11 Day of Remembrance. More than 60 service projects will be completed for local nonprofits including the “I Have a Dream” Foundation of Boulder County, Broomfield Parks and Recreation, and Wild Bear Center. Companies participating, including Lexmark, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, IBM, and Suez Analytical Instruments, are donating thousands of hours of company time.

People and organizations interested can contact the United Way office at 303-444-4013 or visit the website.