SaleScout raises $250,000 in equity offering

BROOMFIELD — TermScout Inc., which does business as SaleScout Data Solutions, has raised $250,000.

The Broomfield-based sales and marketing firm is raising up to $2 million in an equity offering, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange on Aug. 28. The date of first sale was Aug. 17. A representative for the company did not return BizWest’s request for more information.

SaleScout Data Solutions combines technologies, data sources and human verification to provide B2B leads. The company moved its headquarters from Louisville to Broomfield earlier this year. It was founded in 2014.