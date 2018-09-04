Boulder Chamber endorses transportation ballot measure

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has announced support for Colorado Proposition 110, the Let’s Go Colorado initiative.

Proposition 110 is designed to fund high-priority state and regional transportation needs for the next 20 years. The ballot initiative also directs transportation resources to county and municipal mobility projects.

“The passage of Proposition 110 will break the traffic jam for critical improvements in our state and regional transportation system,” John Tayer, president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber, said in a prepared statement. “Our existing transportation infrastructure has failed to keep up with the growth of our state and we face a serious threat to Colorado’s economic vitality and high quality of life. We must invest in addressing today’s mobility challenges, that is why we’re proud to take a lead role in saying, Let’s Go Colorado, support Proposition 110.”

If adopted, Proposition 110 would authorize $6 billion in bonds for transportation projects and would allocate more than $700 million directly to priority projects in Boulder County. The new revenue would be generated by a 0.62 percent statewide sales tax increase, helping to alleviate transportation funding challenges associated with diminished revenues from the statewide gas tax.

“Let’s Go Colorado is a culmination of everything the Boulder Chamber has championed, along with our partners throughout the region, to finally secure the funding that’s necessary to make the kinds of investments into our transportation system that we’ve been planning for a very long time,” said Andrea Meneghel, director of public affairs for the Boulder Chamber. “This is a generational opportunity to address our transportation challenges in a way that makes sense for our region and our state. Our local economy, community and environment are all dependent on a functioning transportation system and we need to act when we have opportunities like this.”