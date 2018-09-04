Apple buys Longmont’s Akonia Holographics

LONGMONT — Akonia Holographics LLC, a Longmont startup that produces lenses for augmented-reality glasses, has a new owner.

Reuters reports that Apple Inc. confirmed that it has acquired the company, which Apple could use to assist in developing a wearable device for superimposing images and other digital data on the real world. Terms of the deal — including when it occurred — have not been released.

Akonia was founded in 2012, using intellectual property acquired from the former InPhase, which its lead investor, Acadia Woods Partners, purchased in March of that year. Acadia invested $11 million in Akonia Holographics at the time of its launch.