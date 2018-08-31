Edutech company Bulb raises $3.9 million

LAFAYETTE — Bulb Inc., formerly known as Shoebox Industries Inc., has raised more than $3.9 million in an equity offering.

The Lafayette-based educational technology company has a total offering of $5 million, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 30. The date of first sale was Aug. 15.

Bulb makes digital portfolios where students can upload their work to one place, rather than put it in a box at home and forget about it, CFO Rabs Hughey told BizWest. There is a trend in education to document learning, which Bulb is trying to do through the digital portfolio.

Bulb, which primarily sells its products to school districts and even states, is using the funds it raised to continue to grow its sales and market the business.

Having a digital portfolio can be ideal for students to track their work over the years, especially when it comes time for college applications.

Hughey said rather than rely on just test scores and grades, students can start including in their application a link to their digital portfolio, which not only contains their best work throughout the years, but can give a better look at who the student actually is, by peering through their actual projects.