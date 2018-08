FORT COLLINS — Al’s Newsstand, opened in 1947, has announced it is closing.

The shop, located at 177 N. College Ave., plans to close Sept. 15, manager Pam Orzell told the Coloradoan.

Orzell cited a changing industry and city, as well as problems with a new magazine distributor that was not getting the titles to the store that customers needed.

Orzell encouraged customers to come to come visit before the Old Town store closes. There will also be a closing sale.