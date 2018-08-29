Boulder supplement maker to launch fairtrade products at trade show

BOULDER — Organic India, a maker of supplements, said it is launching the world’s first fairtrade-certified supplements during the upcoming Expo East trade show.

The herbal supplements include Tulsi (also known as Holy Basil), Cinnamon, Ginger and Trikatu.

“In this day and age, people want to know where and how their food is grown. It’s no different with supplements. Today’s consumers want to know where their supplements are sourced,” Kyle Garner, CEO of Organic India, said in a prepared statement. “For nearly 20 years, we have worked closely with small family farmers in India to grow healthy organic herbs. We are proud to work with these farmers to launch the world’s first Fairtrade certified dietary supplements.”

Boulder-based Organic India, a certified B Corp., said it works with its tries to go beyond fairtrade standards, by paying the fairtrade and organic certification fees for the small-scale farmers in India they work with, as well as providing training on organic and regenerative practices.

The company will have a booth on Sept 13-15 at Expo East in Baltimore.