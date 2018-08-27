New board game bar to open in Boulder

BOULDER — A board game bar is opening in downtown Boulder later this year.

Boardgames, Beer and Bites will open at 2027 Broadway St., reports the Daily Camera, and will offer beverages, food and games.

Patrons will be able to come in and play as many of the more than 600 games available that they want, for a $5 cover charge.

Servers at Boardgames, Beer and Bites, also known as B Cubed, will double as game consultants to teach the rules of a game.

Along with craft beer, B Cubed will also serve up non-alcoholic drinks to provide a family-friendly environment. The space is expected to open in November and seat about 80 people.