Munich-based eGym plans to grow U.S. HQ in Boulder

BOULDER — Germany-based eGym GmbH, a developer and seller of electronic fitness equipment integrated with mobile apps, has moved its U.S. headquarters from New York to Boulder.

EGym Inc. has taken space in the Colorado Building at 1919 14th St., Suite 700, as it begins to ramp up operations in Boulder.

EGym designs, manufactures and sells electronic fitness machines and mobile applications connected to the company’s cloud infrastructure.

Exercise data is automatically synchronised with the eGym platform and is ​available free of charge to members on a website using a fitness app.

Training plans can be stored and adapted, and sporting activity logged and evaluated.

EGym has developed a cloud-based, ecosystem of software and smart connected gym equipment for health clubs and other fitness facilities. EGym offers training information through the eGym Trainer app and eGym Fitness app.

Daniel Kenzy, director of operations for eGym Inc., said the company has plans to grow from the 12 employees it currently has here to 285 employees within eight years. The growth is a stipulation of a tax incentive based on job growth offered by the state to lure eGym here.

“It will be a multiphase process,” Kenzy said of eGym Inc.’s growth. “EGym GMBH in Munich grew to 300 employees in about seven years. It’s difficult to forecast that far out, but that’s what we think we can do here. … We will make a few more hires by the end of this year. We are looking for marketers, account managers and customer support people right now.”

EGym Inc. will be hiring people locally and moving employees from San Francisco who worked for NetPulse Inc., a provider of custom apps for fitness facilities that eGym GMBH acquired in March.

EGym Inc. was in New York for a short period of time. That’s where company co-founder Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer attended a leadership course and began the company’s launch into the United States. In June, eGym opened an office in Denver as it considered Austin, Texas, San Francisco and Boulder as possible sites for its U.S. headquarters.

“Boulder’s tech community, the fit-tech world here, the quality of life and the tax incentives were keys in deciding on Boulder,” Kenzy said.