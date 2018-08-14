UCHealth hospitals in NoCo ranked among best in Colorado

Two UCHealth hospitals in Northern Colorado have made the U.S. News and World Report listing of best regional hospitals in Colorado.

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland was ranked fifth in the state, and UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins was ranked 10th. Twelve Colorado hospitals out of about 100 were ranked. Other ranked hospitals were in metro Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction.

The annual ranking from U.S. News considers a Best Regional Hospital to be a hospital that offers a full range of services (as opposed to a specialty hospital) and had three or more ratings of high performance.

Hospitals received points for high performance and lost points when below average in any of the designated performance areas.

The Colorado ranked hospitals are (ties indicated):

1 — University of Colorado Hospital, Aurora.

2 — Porter Adventist Hospital, Denver.

3 — Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker.

4 — Rose Medical Center, Denver.

5 — UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland.

6 — Medical Center of Aurora, Aurora.

6 — Penrose/St. Francis Health Services, Colorado Springs.

6 — SCL Health St. Joseph Hospital, Denver.

6 — Sky Ridge Medical Center, Lone Tree.

10 — St. Mary’s Hospital & Medical Center, Grand Junction.

10 — UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital, Fort Collins.

12 — Swedish Medical Center, Englewood.