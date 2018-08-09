Median single-family home prices in region continue to soar

LOVELAND — Median prices for single-family homes in the region were all higher in July compared with the same month a year ago, according to a report released Wednesday by Information and Real Estate Services Inc., a multiple-listing service based in Loveland.

IRES tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

For the second-straight month, the median price in the Boulder market exceeded $1 million.

For July, the median price was $1,047,500, about $40,000 more than the median price in July of last year. This July, there were 56 sales from 171 listings with an average time on the market of 54 days.

In Longmont, the median price for July reached $442,400, about $64,000 more than the median price a year ago. For the month, there were 107 sales from 193 listings, with an average time on the market of 45 days.

The median price in the Estes Park market was $461,200, about $65,000 higher than the median price in July of last year. There were 30 sales from 151 listings with an average time on the market of 70 days.

In Fort Collins, the median price was $418,770, up about $39,000 compared with the same period a year ago. The Fort Collins market had the most listings in July — 760 — and sales — 293. The average time on the market was 58 days.

The median price in the Loveland/Berthoud market for July was $388,000, about $18,000 more than July of last year. There were 212 sales from 484 listings with an average time on the market of 74 days.

In the Greeley/Evans market, the median price was $303,480, about $23,500 more than the median price in July of last year. Inventory in the market is tight. There were 208 sales made during the month from 286 listings. The average time on the market was 69 days.