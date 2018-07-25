Flower Child hosts job fair for restaurant opening in Boulder

BOULDER – Flower Child, a healthy, fast-casual restaurant opening in Boulder in August, will host a two-week hiring fair from July 30 to Aug. 4 and Aug. 6 to 11.

Flower Child is hiring approximately 80 employees for the restaurant at 2580 Arapahoe Ave. in the Alcove on Arapahoe Shopping Center in Boulder.

The restaurant is looking for servers, prep cooks, line cooks, cashiers, fast-casual servers and dishwashers. On-site interviews will be offered. University of Colorado at Boulder students who are interested in working in the restaurant industry are encouraged to apply.

Job seekers can also submit their resumes online at www.workforflowerchild.com.

Flower Child is part of the Sam Fox Restaurant Concepts and has locations in Texas, Arizona, California and Nevada. Fox Restaurant Concepts is a restaurant group with 14 concepts spanning six states with more than 4,000 employees.