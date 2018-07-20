Northwest commuter rail not part of transportation list

DENVER — FasTracks’ Northwest commuter rail that would extend rail mass transit to Longmont will not be part of the designated transportation projects to be funded if Colorado voters approve a plan to increase transportation funding.

Colorado Transportation Commission members failed to add it in a meeting Wednesday. The Longmont Times-Call reported that a delegation from Boulder County lobbied for the change but did not persuade the commission to make the rail project part of the plan.

The project list would come into play if an initiative makes the ballot this fall, and passes, to permit bonding for transportation projects and repay the bonds with an increased sales tax.