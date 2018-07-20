Community foundation designates five arts awards

GREELEY — The Arts Alive! Fund at the Community Foundation Serving Greeley
and Weld County recently awarded more than $10,000 to five Weld County artists.
The grants, which can be up to $3,500 to an individual artist, are offered to help them take the next step in their artistic development. All recipients are required to create a form of public exhibit to display the results of the grant.
The following artists were awarded grants in this cycle:
- Mary Claxton to record and print an EP for the Trash Cat Trio.’
- Abby Einer to complete a personal ceramic project.
- Alexis Ortiz to conduct a painting project on the destruction and regrowth of forests.
- Dan Rioz to create a documentary photographic project on artists in their studios.
- Lina Sanchez to plan an artist exhibition and film screening.
The Arts Alive! Fund was created in 2001 as a field of interest fund to support special interest
projects in the visual, performing and literary arts. Since 2008, individual artist grants have been
funded every-other year.
The foundation is a nonprofit, community corporation created by and for the people of Weld County. It exists to promote philanthropy and to help donors make lasting impacts.
