Community foundation designates five arts awards

By BizWest Staff — 

GREELEY — The Arts Alive! Fund at the Community Foundation Serving Greeley

and Weld County recently awarded more than $10,000 to five Weld County artists.

The grants, which can be up to $3,500 to an individual artist, are offered to help them take the next step in their artistic development. All recipients are required to create a form of public exhibit to display the results of the grant.

The following artists were awarded grants in this cycle:

  • Mary Claxton to record and print an EP for the Trash Cat Trio.’
  • Abby Einer to complete a personal ceramic project.
  • Alexis Ortiz to conduct a painting project on the destruction and regrowth of forests.
  • Dan Rioz to create a documentary photographic project on artists in their studios.
  • Lina Sanchez to plan an artist exhibition and film screening.

The Arts Alive! Fund was created in 2001 as a field of interest fund to support special interest

projects in the visual, performing and literary arts. Since 2008, individual artist grants have been

funded every-other year.

The foundation is a nonprofit, community corporation created by and for the people of Weld County. It exists to promote philanthropy and to help donors make lasting impacts.


 



