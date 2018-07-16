Techstars, The Nature Conservancy launch first accelerator cohort

DENVER — Techstars, an accelerator for startups, and The Nature Conservancy have 10 companies starting today in the first Techstars Sustainability Accelerator.
The 10 startups will gather over the next three months while receiving mentorship for scientists and subject-matter experts from The Nature Conservancy while getting business and technology mentorship from Techstars’ network of experts.
The program will culminate in a Demo Day on Oct. 17 in Denver.
The 10 companies in the program are:
- Aqulytics (Lima, Peru) — a data collaboration platform for the sustainable management of water, promoting open and transparent data worldwide to combat the effects of freshwater pollution
- Conserve With Us (Washington, D.C.) — an online conservation fundraising and engagement platform mobilizing capital and communities to conserve natural resources.
- FlyWire (Honolulu) — a firm with patented video technology that helps transition commercial fisheries to be certified sustainable.
- Lotic Labs (Chicago) — an environmental data science platform to drive financial stability in the water sector in the face of climate change and weather volatility; the platform allows for rapid design and testing of financial contracts including weather insurance and green bonds.
- Nikola Power (Denver) — a clean technology solutions provider that improves renewable energy project economics through optimized decision making in project design, operations and finance for energy storage application.
- Node (Seattle) — a technology platform to deliver sustainable and healthy homes; the platform leverages standardized components to allow four people without specialized training to assemble an entire sustainable home in under a month at 50 percent of the cost and 25 percent of the time usually needed.
- StormSensor (Seattle) — creates the first smart urban watershed by providing customers, including municipalities and large facilities, the information they need to identify, track and prevent pollution and flooding in real time.
- Sustain (Denver) — incorporates real-time, source-agnostic waste data with an innovative analytics engine to generate predictive insights that help companies save money while diverting waste from the landfill.
- This Fish (Vancouver) — a global provider of seafood traceability software that improves business efficiency while improving transparency and trust in seafood supply chains.
- WatchTower Robotics (Cambridge, Mass.) — a provider of technology that finds leaks, saves water and protects infrastructure.
Leave a Reply