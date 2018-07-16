Techstars, The Nature Conservancy launch first accelerator cohort

DENVER — Techstars, an accelerator for startups, and The Nature Conservancy have 10 companies starting today in the first Techstars Sustainability Accelerator.

The 10 startups will gather over the next three months while receiving mentorship for scientists and subject-matter experts from The Nature Conservancy while getting business and technology mentorship from Techstars’ network of experts.

The program will culminate in a Demo Day on Oct. 17 in Denver.

The 10 companies in the program are: