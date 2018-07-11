Louisville-based Global Healthcare acquiring firm in Germany

LOUISVILLE — Global Healthcare Exchange LLC in Louisville, a provider of cloud-based health-care supply-chain-management products, plans to acquire a majority of the assets and employees of Germany-based Medical Columbus AG.

Terms of the acquisition that is expected to close in about three months were not disclosed.

Medical Columbus provides health-care procurement software for providers and suppliers across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The acquisition expands Global Healthcare’s European supply-chain and procurement-products portfolio. Both companies’ solutions serve providers, suppliers and group purchasing organizations in health care.

GHX has been operating in Europe since 2000.

“The solutions and employee team we are acquiring is a tremendous addition to GHX Europe,” said Bruce Johnson, Global Healthcare’s chief executive and president. “With this acquisition, we are enhancing our solutions portfolio and expanding our footprint in Europe. This is great for our multinational suppliers and local European provider customers by providing them with a larger pool of potential trading partners that can fuel increased business process efficiencies.”