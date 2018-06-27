Longmont natural products company to debut new line

LONGMONT — New Herb Health, a Longmont-based natural products company, is debuting a line of whole hemp extracts for humans and animals at the Summer Fancy Food Show from June 30 to July 2 in New York.

The company’s new line, called Meta Hemp Solutions, uses a spagyric technique — that is, it’s made using alchemical procedures like fermentation, distillation or extraction — combined with modern science. Meta Hemp Solutions are made using organic grape oil, pure water and extraction using a low-temperature point to preserve the living components of the raw hemp plant.

The products are offered in potencies of 125, 250, 500, 1,000 and 3,000 milligrams of full-profile cannabinoids in three flavors: coconut-vanilla, fruit punch and unflavored. It’s also offered in animal potencies of 125 and 250 milligrams in tuna, chicken, beef tallow and unflavored varieties.

“At New Herb Health, we care deeply about the health and well-being of our natural health-minded customers, and we’ve spent years creating Meta Hemp Solutions to further help them achieve their health goals,” said Steve St. Clair, founder of New Herb Health, in a prepared statement.

New Herb Health will be at the Summer Fancy Food Show alongside St. Clair’s other Longmont business, EnerHealth Botanicals, which makes organic vegetarian and vegan beverages and other health products.

“We’re completely confident in the efficacy of our products,” St. Clair said, “and look forward to educating people about the tremendous benefits of full-spectrum hemp extracts for both humans and animals.”