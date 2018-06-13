Sphero raises $12 million in capital

BOULDER — Sphero Inc., the Boulder-based robotics company, has raised more than $12 million in an equity offering.

The company has plans to raise another $8 million, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 5. The date of first sale was May 25.

Sphero is known for making app-enabled toys and robots, most significantly a line of Star Wars-themed droids like BB-8 and R2D2.

Earlier this year, Sphero announced it laid off 45 employees globally as it planned to focus on its educational lineup of product.