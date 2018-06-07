Symmetry Builders moves HQ from Boulder to Dacono

DACONO — Symmetry Builders Inc. has moved its headquarters from Boulder to Dacono, setting up shop in a development it helped build.

Symmetry Builders, a privately held commercial general contractor, has leased 7,000 square feet of a 38,000-square-foot, flex-industrial building developed by Centennial-based Resolute Investments Inc. Symmetry built the core and shell, and handled the tenant finishes for the space it occupies that includes a 2,000-square-foot shop.

The building, at 5069 Silver Peak Ave., is the second phase of Longs Peak Business Center in Weld County. The center consists of two buildings, the first completed about 10 years ago by Denver-based dcb Construction Co. for Resolute Investments. The two buildings combined total about 80,300 square feet.

Symmetry, led by president Henry Zurbrugg, was founded in 2011 and had revenue of $23.5 million in 2017. It has 33 employees, according to C. J. McCray, a partner in Symmetry and also its director of business development.

Notable projects completed by Symmetry Builders include a pair of buildings in the Denver RiNo district — a climbing gym for Boulder-based Movement Climbing + Fitness, and a mixed-use building that houses Fort Collins-based Odell Brewing Co.’s new brewhouse and taproom.

Symmetry also completed a $4 million renovation of the Rocky Mountain Park Inn hotel and restaurant in Estes Park after it was acquired by New York-based Delaware North, which renamed it The Ridgeline Hotel.