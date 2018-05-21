FC restaurant operator opens Steamboat bistro

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Brian Tessari, who operates Otto Pint, Domenic’s Bistro and Vincent Heavenly Pies in Fort Collins, has opened an Otto Pint restaurant on Yampa Street in Steamboat Springs.

The Steamboat Pilot reported that Tessari had his eye on the 700 Yampa St. locatrion for several years and when it became available he acted. He invested and retrofitted the location with partners Eric and Andrea Wilson.

The restaurant will have a soft opening in early June and be up and running for good June 11, Tassari said. Otto Pint will offer craft beers and 12-inch Neapolitan pizzas, among other menu items.