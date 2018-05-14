Waterpik combines two hygiene essentials in one

FORT COLLINS — Waterpik, creator of the original Water Flosser, is debuting a new product: an electric toothbrush that can also floss.

The Waterpik Sonic Fusion is meant to provide a one-step oral regimen for users and is designed for those who want to floss but don’t. The brush has a sonic head that cleans the surface of teeth and has a Water Flosser jet inside the brush head for flossing out any plaque and debris. The user can switch between brushing and flossing with the touch of a button, or use the device in a combined brush and floss mode. The Sonic Fusion brush also includes a two-minute timer that alerts the user every 30 seconds. It comes with two Water Flossing brush heads, a case and a three-year warranty.

The Waterpik Sonic Fusion is available for sale May 15 online for $199.99.