Aspen-based restaurateurs to open steakhouse in Boulder

BOULDER — Aspen-based CP Restaurant Group is remodeling the former Conor O’Neills Irish pub in downtown Boulder, where it plans to open Steakhouse No. 316 this summer.

Craig and Samantha Cordts-Pearce, owners of CP Restaurant Group, operate four restaurants in Aspen — The Wild Fig, Steakhouse No. 316, The Monarch and CP Burger.

The couple has signed a lease for about 5,000 square feet of space from W.W. Reynolds Co., which owns the building at 1922 13th St., just off the Pearl Street pedestrian mall. Conor O’Neills, a longtime fixture of Boulder’s downtown restaurant scene, closed in April 2017.

Samantha Cordts-Pearce said this will the group’s first restaurant outside of Aspen. She said they have been looking to come to the Front Range for a couple of years.

“We love the building and its history,” she said, adding that the space “talks to the restaurant’s concept.” Cordts-Pearce describes the restaurant as a “boutique” steakhouse featuring prime cuts of meat with “exceptional” sides, sauces and salads, and an extensive wine list. “The interior will take you back in time.”

Steakhouse No. 316 will have a seating capacity of about 100, including a grand dining room, and a lounge and bar area.

“We’ve ordered everything we need, and we’ve hired our chefs. Now we just have to put it all together,” Cordts-Pearce said.

Extensive remodeling of the space will occur, including mechanical, electric and plumbing upgrades, and structural modification to the roof for a new exhaust fan, according to planning documents.

