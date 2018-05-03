Construction begins on skilled-nursing facility in Greeley

GREELEY — Construction has begun on a 54-bed skilled-nursing facility in Greeley that will be owned primarily by a group of local doctors.

The three-story, 52,000-square-foot building is being constructed at 4356 24th Street Road in the Centerplace development.

It will be a recovery center for patients who still require nursing care and physical therapy following hospital stays.

Completion of the building is scheduled for the first quarter of 2019.

The entity Greeley SNF LLC, made up of the doctors investing in the project and registered to Monte Murdock, a principal at Veritas Management Group LLC based in Colorado Springs, acquired the four-acre parcel of vacant land in February from RADC/CADC Property XI LLC based in Leawood, Kan., for $1.3 million, according to public records.

The doctors are developing the site along with Veritas and Indianapolis-based Somerset CPAs’ real estate division.

Veritas will manage the facility. It specializes in developing and managing skilled-nursing and subacute-care facilities in partnership with local citizens and health-care providers.

Boulder Associates Inc. designed the building, and Frederick-based Vertix Builders Inc. is handling the construction.

“This will be our fourth project with Veritas, and it has proven to be a successful relationship for both our companies, as well as the developers we serve,” said Ryan Bonner, president of Vertix Builders. “We are excited for the people of Greeley who will have a Class A medical facility in their backyard.”