Boulder County Business Hall of Fame inducts class of 2018

LONGMONT — Six individuals and one family were inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame on Wednesday during a luncheon at the Plaza Convention Center in Longmont.

Inductees were David Bolduc, founder and owner of the Boulder Book Store; Gina Day and Diane Greenlee, co-owners of the Boulder Beer Co.; Heidi Ganahl, founder of Camp Bow Wow doggy day-care centers; restaurateur Dave Query, founder and chef for Big Red F; Clair Volk, founder of Volk and Associates; and the Winter Family, founders and owners of Golden Transfer Co.

About 350 people attended the luncheon that also featured the presentation of scholarships to five students who will be attending the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds school of Business.

Zoe Myers, Katya Lien, Sandeep Kaushik, William Sun and Rachel Long each received a $2,000 scholarship from the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame.