CU’s Wobbekind to deliver stats, insights at construction summit

BROOMFIELD — University of Colorado economist Rich Wobbekind will provide insights into the region’s construction sector at the inaugural Rocky Mountain Construction Summit, May 3, in Broomfield.

Wobbekind, executive director of the Business Research Division of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business, will provide economic statistics and will discuss the impact of the current labor squeeze within the construction industry.

The summit, sponsored by Berg Hill Greenleaf & Ruscitti, the Boulder law firm, will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Omni Interlocken Resort.

Tickets for the event, available here, are $49.49 each.

The summit will explore numerous topics, including:

The Voice of General Counsel: Current Challenges in Construction

Panelists:

Ashley Kramer, senior counsel/litigation, assistant vice president safety, Comfort Systems USA

Brenna Mann, senior vice president/general counsel, Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Julie Earnest, associate general counsel, AECOM Energy

Jason Greves, associate general counsel/litigation, Mortensen

Moderator: Giovanni Ruscitti, managing partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Best practices for Presenting Construction Claims

Panelists:

Anamaria Popescu, director, Berkeley Research Group

Bob Pratt, principal and executive vice president, Demand Construction Services

Mark Gentry, vice president, Kenrich Group LLC

Ken Ekstrom, president, Applied CM

Moderator: Mark Changaris, partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Current Issues and Risks in Residential Development

Panelists:

Kevin Brinkman, chief executive, Brinkman

Doug Rothey, president/owner, Surescape/CRS

Ryan Polk, general counsel, RK Mechanical

Tasha Power, senior associate, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Scott White, partner/Business Line Agent, CRS

Moderator: George Berg, founding partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

What to do When a Good Project Goes Bad

Panelists:

Heidi Potter, Partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Jack Storti, Partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Jason Pink, Partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Justin Berg, Partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Moderator: Tom Merrigan, partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Hot Topics within the Construction Industry

Panelists:

Tom Dosen, Wipfli/Bauerle & Co.

Marco Capitelli, president, MTech Mechanical

Leonard Koch, senior vice president of commercial banking, Vectra Bank

Rick Petersen, principal, FAIA, LEED AP, Oz Architecture

Moderator: Giovanni Ruscitti, managing partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

BizWest serves as the event architect. The event is also sponsored by Berkeley Research Group LLC and Wipfli | Bauerle and Co.