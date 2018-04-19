Boulder-based Wunder Capital closes $112M funding round

BOULDER — Wunder Capital, a Boulder-based funder of solar projects, has raised $112 million in debt and equity financing.

The Series B funding round was led by New York-based investment firm Cyrus Capital Partners and included Techstars Ventures, the lead funder of the company’s Series A round. The funding round is heavily focused on debt, which accounts for 90 percent of the new funds.

“We’re thrilled to announce Wunder’s new partnership with Cyrus,” Wunder CEO Bryan Birsic said in a prepared statement. “Their experience will be invaluable in achieving Wunder’s ambitious goal of bringing solar to every business across the U.S., and tailoring offerings to the larger institutional capital markets.”

Wunder connects institutional investors with businesses looking to install solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and graduated from the Techstars accelerator in 2014.