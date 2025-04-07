VC firm FM Capital closes $240M fund

BOULDER — FM Capital LLC, a venture-capital firm that invests in transportation technology companies, recently closed its oversubscribed $240 million Fund IV.

“We’re elated that the fund was oversubscribed by 20 percent, with the capital coming from the best and brightest in the automotive industry,” FM managing partner Chase Fraser said in a prepared statement. “These investors aren’t just backing a fund — they’re leaning into what’s next. For the entrepreneurs we support, this network isn’t just capital — it’s a strategic edge.”

Fund IV, FM Capital’s largest to date, “included a mix of new and existing investors from across the automotive ecosystem, including dealers, distributors, OEMs, suppliers, insurers and other industry-related entities,” the company said.

The fund is expected to support more than 20 companies with investments that range from about $5 million to roughly $15 million, FM said.

