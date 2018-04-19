Credit union pays $37.7M for naming rights to CSU stadium

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University on Thursday said Public Service Credit Union has secured the naming rights for the school’s one-year-old on-campus stadium for $37.7 million.

The agreement, which when added to the $20 million given in 2016 to name the playing surface Sonny Lubick Field, brings the total naming rights revenue for the stadium to $57 million. The agreement with the credit union is for 15 years and includes annual escalator clauses for inflation, as well as a signing bonus. PSCU has assets in excess of $2.3 billion and has more than 230,000 members

PSCU agreed to become the title sponsor of the new stadium as part of an overall rebranding initiative and planned public rollout of a new name, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The playing field will continue to be named for the Rams’ legendary head coach Sonny Lubick, who also happens to serve as vice president of community outreach for the credit union.

Learfield’s Rams Sports Properties and its Campus+ business brokered the agreement.

This is comparable to the recently announced $69 million United Airlines Memorial Coliseum at University of Southern California and the $41 million Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium at the University of Washington.