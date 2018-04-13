Home » Industry News » Energy, Utilities & Mining

Bill Barrett Corp. rebrands to HighPoint Resources Corp.

By Jensen Werley — 

DENVER — Bill Barrett Corp. (NYSE: BBG) has completed its $649 million merger with Fifth Creek Energy Co. LLC and is renaming to HighPoint Resources Corp.

The company will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange with a new ticker symbol, HPR. The deal was finalized in March.

“We have undergone a significant transformation over the past several years and are positioned to embark on an exciting new era for the organization as a premier, DJ Basin focused company,” Scot Woodall, president and chief executive, said in a prepared statement. “Our new name recognizes the strategic direction of our company that is underpinned by high quality oil assets and a returns focused capital program that positions us for a period of significant growth in the coming years.”

HighPoint Resources is based in Denver and focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets in the Denver-Julesberg Basin of Colorado.

 



 

