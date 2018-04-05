New stores to open at Foothills mall

FORT COLLINS — Dick’s Sporting Goods will open at Foothills mall on Aug. 1, while Loft will open in late summer and other stores soon to come.

The mall, which has an interior shopping center and exterior stores along College Avenue and Foothills Parkway, is 70 percent leased following a $313 million renovation, reports The Coloradoan.

Encore, a shoe store, opened last week. Forever 21 has plans to open a 16,000-square-foot store at the front of the mall. Francesca’s, a women’s clothing store, and la Madeleine French Bakery are slated to open in the next few months.

The food court is also on track to open this summer.