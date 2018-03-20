Early bird tickets for Women of Distinction still available

LOVELAND – People interested in attending the Northern Colorado Women of Distinction event can still qualify for early bird tickets if they register before the end of March.

Early bird tickets are $44.49 but go up to $54.49 on April 1. Tickets starting April 14 and at the door will be $64.49.

Eleven women of distinction will be recognized at a breakfast event 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Embassy Suites in east Loveland. Information about the event and the honorees can be found here.

This year’s honorees and their business affiliations are:

Tracy Axton, FMS Bank.

Heidi Hostteter, H2 Manufacturing Solutions.

Christine Chin, CSU College of Business.

Maya Jairam, KRFC.

Julie Cozad, Weld County.

Dr. Lesley Clark Brooks, Sunrise Community Health.

Susan Jessup, Sylvan Dale Ranch.

Michelle Kempema, Colorado Model Railroad Museum.

Lisa Taylor, Immigrant and Refugee Center of NoCo.

Nanci Garnand, ReMax Eagle Rock.

Tiffany Williamson, SAFEBuilt.

Tables of eight, as well as sponsorships, are also available for this event. Contact Nic Morse to purchase tables or sponsorships. He can be reached at nmorse@bizwest.com or by calling 970-672-6229.

Women of Distinction, a BizWest award and event, recognizes women for their achievements in business, philanthropic, and government organizations.