Home » Region » Fort Collins

Early bird tickets for Women of Distinction still available

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND – People interested in attending the Northern Colorado Women of Distinction event can still qualify for early bird tickets if they register before the end of March.

Early bird tickets are $44.49 but go up to $54.49 on April 1. Tickets starting April 14 and at the door will be $64.49.

Eleven women of distinction will be recognized at a breakfast event 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Embassy Suites in east Loveland. Information about the event and the honorees can be found here.

This year’s honorees and their business affiliations are:

  • Tracy Axton, FMS Bank.
  • Heidi Hostteter, H2 Manufacturing Solutions.
  • Christine Chin, CSU College of Business.
  • Maya Jairam, KRFC.
  • Julie Cozad, Weld County.
  • Dr. Lesley Clark Brooks, Sunrise Community Health.
  • Susan Jessup, Sylvan Dale Ranch.
  • Michelle Kempema, Colorado Model Railroad Museum.
  • Lisa Taylor, Immigrant and Refugee Center of NoCo.
  • Nanci Garnand, ReMax Eagle Rock.
  • Tiffany Williamson, SAFEBuilt.

Tables of eight, as well as sponsorships, are also available for this event. Contact Nic Morse to purchase tables or sponsorships. He can be reached at nmorse@bizwest.com or by calling 970-672-6229.

Women of Distinction, a BizWest award and event, recognizes women for their achievements in business, philanthropic, and government organizations.



 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>