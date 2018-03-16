Bridge that collapsed in Florida recently tested by firm in Louisville

LOUISVILLE – A pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday at Florida International University had recently been monitored for safety by BDI, a consulting firm based in Louisville.

The Denver Post reports that BDI officials provided a statement following the tragedy: “Our hearts go out to the individuals and families that have been affected by this incident. The safety of the communities where we live and work is always our top priority, and BDI is committed to fully assisting with the ongoing investigation.”

The company also deleted its Monday Twitter post praising the effort of moving the bridge into place by Memphis company Barnhart Crane & Rigging, according to the Post.