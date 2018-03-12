Loveland’s Keypoint will become Perspecta post-merger

LOVELAND — Keypoint Government Solutions of Loveland will become known as Perspecta in May, after it merges with two other companies.

Keypoint, which provides specialized investigative services to federal, defense, intelligence and civilian sectors, will merge with the U.S. public-sector business of DXC Technology (Nasdaq: DXC), based in Tysons, Va., and Vencore Holding Corp, forming a new publicly traded company. The merger was announced in October 2017.

“The name reflects the breadth and depth of the new capabilities and expertise that the combined company will bring to public sector customers, helping them to address critical national security and information-related challenges and opportunities,” the companies said in a press release.

“Perspecta will fill a unique market position in the government contracting space by offering a full spectrum of complementary capabilities, leveraging a strong track record of performance and innovation, and providing access to an unmatched team of highly skilled employees,” DXC Technology chairman, president and CEO Mike Lawrie, said in a prepared statement. “With a diversified customer base, Perspecta will be an innovative leader in addressing the evolving mission needs of public sector customers.”

Lawrie will serve as chairman of Perspecta upon completion of the merger.

Keypoint and Chantilly, Va.-based Vencore both are owned by private equity firm Veritas Capital.

The combined company will offer cybersecurity, big-data analytics, cloud engineering, enterprise IT services and systems engineering. It’s expected to have $4.3 billion in combined revenues and a workforce of more than 14,000. Keypoint employs more than 3,500 worldwide.