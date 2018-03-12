Former Level 3 CEO Jeff Storey to assume CenturyLink helm eight months early

BROOMFIELD — CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) CEO Glen Post will retire eight months earlier than previously announced, paving the way for former Level 3 CEO Jeff Storey to assume command of the company in May.

Post previously had announced plans to retire effective Jan. 1, 2019, but instead will step down on the day of the company’s annual meeting of shareholders, May 23, the company announced in a press release. Harvey Perry will continue as chairman of the company.

“After serving as CenturyLink’s CEO for more than 26 years, I have decided to retire effective at this year’s shareholders’ meeting,” Post said in a prepared statement. “While my original plan was to stay in my role through the end of 2018, Jeff has more than demonstrated his ability to assume this leadership role and I believe we should make this change sooner than originally planned. Also, while I will continue to serve the company as a board member, I will not assume the role of chairman of the board in order to ensure there is clarity that Jeff will be CenturyLink’s new leader.”

Storey praised Post for his contributions to CenturyLink.

“Glen has done a tremendous job leading CenturyLink. His vision has equipped CenturyLink with the capabilities to meet the ever-increasing demand for bandwidth, provide the digitalization of life for our consumer customers and address the evolving complexity for our enterprise customers,” Storey said. “We have great opportunities ahead and I am excited to be part of the team that is carrying this legacy forward.”

Monroe, La.-based CenturyLink acquired Broomfield-based Level 3 Communications in November in a $34 billion deal. The combined company will remain headquartered in Louisiana, while Storey will continue to live in Broomfield.