FoCo Startup Week to feature arts, new tracks

FORT COLLINS — Startup Week for Fort Collins kicks off today, marking the fourth year for the tech and creative event full of panels, speakers and networking.

This year is the second time Fort Collins Startup Week has a track for the arts. Artup Week, like its tech counterpart, will include panels on getting capital and starting a business, but in the creative sphere.

Fort Collins Startup Week aims to serve up a series of events that are specific to the community, director Andrew Schneider told BizWest.

“There was a need for creative sector development here,” he said. “It was important, even though we call it Artup Week and we’re making additional outreach to artists and musicians, that we think of creative industries.”

Schneider said the startup scene is getting more diverse, not just focusing on technology. Even Techstars, which started Startup Week, launched a music incubator in Los Angeles.

“Fort Collins has a strong arts core,” he said. “Now we’re starting to see the same business principles, training and support principles being put in place around them that has typically gone into the narrow sliver of the tech startup community.”

There are several new features this year Schneider said he’s excited about, including a year-round podcast about startups in Fort Collins. A new track will also be dedicated to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. There will be a panel from the Techstars founders, and Rocky Venture Club will provide content for entrepreneurs of all stages.

Networking will also be a big focus.

“Part of the week is connecting with new people,” Schneider said. “We put together a food pop-up track where there is no barrier to entry; come socialize and meet folks. We’re encouraging people to get out of their comfort zone and make new connections as it relates to networking.”