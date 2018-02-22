Maker Bolder hosts fifth annual STEAM Fest

BOULDER — Boulder County Fairgrounds will play host to more than 5,000 children, parents and educators interested in science, technology and the arts at Rocky Mountain STEAM Fest on March 3 and 4.

The fifth annual event is put on by Maker Bolder and will include 130 activities and demonstrations related to science, technology, entrepreneurship, arts and making.

The event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 3 and 4, will include competitive combat robots as well as science experiments, arts and crafts and rocket launches.

“STEAM Fest is a place where people of any age can come together, roll up their sleeves, and learn by playing, tinkering or hacking,” STEAM Fest Co-Founder Martha Lanaghen said in a prepared statement. “With experiential exhibits including everything from Human Minecraft, a cardboard challenge, to building robots, a replica B-25 bomber, sheet metal working and Lego buildings, there’s truly something here for everyone.”

The event will also have food trucks, vendors and local craft breweries.

STEAM Fest is also looking for volunteers. Those who volunteer, who can be anyone in middle school or older, and work for at least four hours will receive a ticket for one person for the entire weekend of STEAM Fest, a t-shirt, a coupon for snacks and beverages and a certificate of volunteer hours, if needed.