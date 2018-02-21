Old Town Media moves to new offices, changes name

FORT COLLINS — Old Town Media Inc., a full-service marketing agency, has relocated its offices to 400 Remington St. and rebranded its name.

The company now operates under the name OTM. The company relocated from Front Range Village to Old Town, where its office space has doubled.

“We definitely acknowledged the irony of having the name Old Town Media while operating out of an office at Front Range Village,” Vallene Kailburn, art director and OTM co-founder, said in a prepared statement. “Purchasing commercial property was a big step for us and we’re happy to have found our forever home right in the heart of a community that has been so instrumental to our growth.”

OTM has had an average annual growth of 35 percent since 2015.

It purchased the entire top floor of 400 Remington St. and will operate out of Suite A. A full-service civil engineering firm will operate out of Suite B.