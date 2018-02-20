Greeley brunch restaurant The Kitchen reopens after two years

GREELEY — After two years of closure, a longtime Greeley restaurant is back serving up pancakes, steaks and burgers.

The Greeley Tribune reports that new owner Dale Dilka reopened The Kitchen at 905 16th St., Feb. 8. The brunch eatery was purchased from the previous owners in March 2017. The restaurant is managed by Dilka’s daughter, Kayleen Dilka, who serves as its general manager.

The Dilka’s are serving some of The Kitchen’s traditional recipes, including new offerings, including a gluten-free menu. The Kitchen is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The Greeley restaurant is not affiliated with the Boulder-based restaurant group of the same name.