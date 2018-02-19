Longmont hosts economic development summit Feb. 28

LONGMONT — The Advance Longmont Economic Development Summit will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Plaza Convention Center.

The event is meant to engage the area’s business and community leaders in what the priorities and challenges are for Longmont’s economic development.

The day-long event will kick off with a year-in review presentation from the Longmont Economic Development Partnership CEO, Jessica Erickson.

There will be a panel discussion featuring Longmont’s four targeted industries — advanced technology, bioscience, professional services and IT, and creative arts and culinary — which will discuss opportunities for growth and recent developments in each sector.

The keystone speaker will be Patty Silverstein, president and chief economist for Development Research Partners, who will give a regional economic forecast for the area.

The afternoon will also include breakout sessions on issues like business climate, education and workforce development, real estate and infrastructure.

Networking opportunities with those across Northern Colorado and the Metro Denver region will be included before and after the events.

During lunch, the summit will also announce the winners of the Cornerstone Awards, including Project of the Year, Job Creator of the Year, Rising Star and Startup of the Year.

Those interested in attending can register online.