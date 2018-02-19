Greeley leads region in hotel occupancy during January

Greeley posted the highest hotel occupancy rate among cities in Northern Colorado or the Boulder Valley during January. That’s according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, released Monday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

The association’s monthly report revealed occupancy rates for January of 59.7 percent in Greeley, 57.9 percent in Loveland, 57.6 percent along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, 49.9 percent in Longmont, 47.8 percent in Fort Collins, 47.6 percent in Boulder and 26.2 percent in Estes Park.

In January, the average daily room rate in Estes Park was $147.99, Boulder $141.60, the U.S. 36 corridor $116.86, Longmont $109.17, Fort Collins $100.57, Loveland $111.89 and Greeley $92.91.

Statewide, the occupancy rate in January was 58.2 percent, compared with 59 percent a year ago, with an average daily room rate of $168.33, up from $165.43 a year ago.