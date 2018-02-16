Chicken and waffle, floral shops lease space at The Exchange

FORT COLLINS — Chick’nCone and bloom are the latest tenants to lease space at The Exchange, a city block being redeveloped in North Old Town Fort Collins.

Chick’nCone serves waffle cones stuffed with fried chicken with a variety of sauces from which to choose, plus cajun fries and combo meals that include drinks.

Bloom is a floral shop that sells fresh flowers and mini bouquets in recycled containers, plants and vintage antiques. It also has a do-it-yourself workspace for those who want to create their own floral designs.

The Exchange is being developed by Fort Collins-based Brinkman and Greeley-based Richmark.

The site is bordered by College Avenue, Riverside Avenue and Walnut Street.

Two existing buildings located on the north and south side of the block are being refinished, while the central plaza will feature office space, retail and restaurants housed in recycled shipping containers. This will be in addition to picnic tables, patios and grassy areas for the community to gather.

The 23,840-square-foot building on the north end of the property will house already-opened FoCo Da Vinci Body and existing tenant CopperMuse Distillery. Churn Ice Cream will be the flagship of the outdoor plaza with FoCo DoCo. Vatos Tacos and Tequila, and Steamies Burger Bar occupy a portion of the shipping containers. The Pizza Press will occupy 3,125 square feet within the development’s south building.

Opening dates are still being finalized.