Plexus expands into new digs at Centennial Valley Business Park

LOUISVILLE — Plexus Corp., a Neenah, Wis.-based global electronics manufacturer, has leased 26,500 square feet of space at 168 Centennial Parkway in the Centennial Valley Business Park in Louisville.

Plexus is expanding its operations in Boulder County and will move from 285 Century Place in Louisville and plans to be in the new space by May.

Plexus provides design and development, supply-chain solutions, new-product introduction, manufacturing and aftermarket services to help companies bring their electronic products to market. Plexus operates 22 locations worldwide, including Louisville.

The 58,300-square-foot building was constructed on speculation by Denver-based developer Koelbel and Co. It was completed in October 2017. The building features flexible floorplans, access to multiple fiber-optic providers, landscaped grounds and an office campus setting.

CBRE’s Frank Kelley, Erik Abrahamson and Joe Faller represented Koelbel in the lease.Lee Diamond, also of CBRE, represented Plexus as the tenant.

Space remains available for lease at 168 Centennial Parkway, including 11,749 square feet on the upper level and 19,500 square feet on the lower level.