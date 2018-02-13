Proposal for community college 4-year nursing degrees advances

DENVER – A homegrown proposal that would allow Colorado’s community colleges to give students who earn an associate’s degree in nursing the chance to obtain an advanced bachelor’s degree left the House floor Monday with “an enormous amount of momentum,” said Rep. Paul Lundeen, a Republican from Monument who represents portions of El Paso County, where the proposal initiated.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that on Monday’s third reading, House Bill 1086 passed with 55 votes in favor of advancing it to the Senate and eight opposed.

Lance Bolton, president of Pikes Peak Community College, said he’s encouraged by the bipartisan support.

The Colorado Community College System is trying to address what it calls an acute shortage of nursing professionals with four-year bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degrees.