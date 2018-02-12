Boulder Day School to host Girls Who Code

BOULDER — Boulder Country Day School is among three Denver-area schools chosen to host the Girls Who Code summer camp this year.

The program will be called “Campus” this year. It is intended to increase the number of women who eventually embark on careers in computer science. Currently, fewer than one in four computer scientists are women.

Campus will offer opportunities for more than 1,000 girls in middle school and high school across six cities to learn computer science skills during an intense 10-day summer course.

Twenty percent of the seats in the program have been set aside for needs-based participants. Deloitte, the audit, consulting, financial advisory, and tax firm, will fund these scholarships.

“Boulder Country Day School is also rooted in a commitment to creativity, innovation, diversity, equity, and inclusivity, and thus is very proud to be one of the few select schools and universities that will host the Campus program this summer,” said Gabrielle Hernan, BCD director of technology. “As a female and LGBT technology director, even in a city as forward-thinking and innovative as Boulder, I am reminded all too often that there are still plenty of barriers to be broken and equity to be gained for women working in the tech fields.”

Boulder Country Day School is an accredited private school in Boulder.