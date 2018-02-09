Median prices of homes increase from January to January

LOVELAND — Median prices of single-family homes in five markets in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley increased in January compared with the same month a year ago, while the number of homes in the region listed for sale declined compared with a year ago, according to a report released Friday by Loveland-based Information Real Estates Services Inc., a multiple-listing service.

Median prices increased 17 percent in Longmont and the Loveland/Berthoud market compared with January last year, and they increased 15 percent in the Boulder market, followed by an 8.3 percent increase in the Greeley/Evans market, 3.8 percent increase in Fort Collins and 1.1 percent in Estes Park.

For the month in Boulder, the median price was $950,000, up from $825,000 a year ago. There were 36 homes sold from 97 listings, with an average time on the market of 110 days.

In Longmont, the media price was $440,000, up from $376,950 a year ago. There were 57 homes sold from 96 listings with an average time on the market of 72 days.

In the Loveland/Berthoud market, the median price increased from $341,000 in January 2017 to $399,500 this January. There were 122 homes sold from 289 homes listed for sale. The average time on the market was 90 days.

In the Greeley/Evans market, the median price increased from $257,600 in January of last year to $279,000. There were 91 sales from 213 homes listed. Average number of days on the market was 57.

The median price in Fort Collins was $375,000 in January, up from $361,275. There were 158 homes sold from 451 listings, with an average number of days on the market of 88.

In Estes Park, the median price increased from $464,500 in January of last year to $469,500 this January. There were 22 sales from 58 listings.