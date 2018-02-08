SaleScout moves HQ from Louisville to Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — SaleScout Data Solutions, a sales and marketing firm, has moved its headquarters from Louisville to a larger space in the Interlocken business park in Broomfield to accommodate growth, the company announced Thursday.

SaleScout Data Solutions provides clients with information about sales leads that are generated by its team.

SaleScout Data Solutions moved its headquarters from 3,259 square feet at 725 Front St., in Louisville to 5,900 square feet at 11001 W. 120th Ave., Suite 300, in Broomfield

“Our new location provides the space we need to continue expansion of the team and our development of high-performance products that fuel pipeline growth and sales acceleration,” said Chris Lynde, SaleScout’s chief executive.

The company combines technologies, “exclusive” data sources and human verification to deliver “accurate” B2B leads, he said. “Our business is growing quickly, and we plan to accelerate this trajectory over the coming years.”

According to a company spokeswoman, SaleScout grew by 20 percent in each of the final six months of 2017.

The company recently named Steve Helle senior vice president of operations and technology, and Jean Chen vice president of marketing.

SaleScout, founded in 2014 as TermScout Inc., plans to double its workforce within the year. The company currently has 25 employees in Broomfield and 50 worldwide.